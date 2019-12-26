National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $85.21. National HealthCare shares last traded at $84.61, with a volume of 677 shares traded.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $247.07 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

In other National HealthCare news, insider Stephan Shane 435,534 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. Also, COO Robert Michael Ussery sold 1,235 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $109,013.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,784,232.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,488,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,614 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,233,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in National HealthCare by 20.8% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 64,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter.

National HealthCare Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

