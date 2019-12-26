MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.32

Shares of MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as high as $1.79. MoSys shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 1,154 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
About MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY)
MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.
