Morpheus Labs (MITX) Market Capitalization Hits $1.57 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $1.57 million and $383,552.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, FCoin, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00182724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.01232924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025827 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119196 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

