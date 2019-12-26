Morgan Stanley Boosts Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $53.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BK. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.60.

BK opened at $50.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.77. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,266 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,001,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,353,000 after buying an additional 129,286 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 179,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,928,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

