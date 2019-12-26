Monero Classic (XMC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $582.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00003575 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Gate.io and HitBTC. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and $582.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00623895 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002201 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001775 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,669,820 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

