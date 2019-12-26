Mithril Ore (MORE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $147,274.00

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, Mithril Ore has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Mithril Ore has a market capitalization of $147,274.00 and $509.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril Ore token can currently be bought for $11.48 or 0.00157557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048738 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00328319 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013839 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003414 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014950 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,828 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril Ore is www.mithrilore.io

Buying and Selling Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril Ore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril Ore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

