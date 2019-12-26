Mithril Ore (MORE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $388.00

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, Mithril Ore has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril Ore token can currently be bought for $11.67 or 0.00159410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril Ore has a total market cap of $149,638.00 and $388.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00048818 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00333321 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013642 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015252 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Mithril Ore Profile

Mithril Ore is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,828 tokens. Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril Ore is www.mithrilore.io

Buying and Selling Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril Ore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril Ore using one of the exchanges listed above.

