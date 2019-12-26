Mirai (MRI) Hits Market Cap of $2,523.00

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Mirai has a total market cap of $2,523.00 and approximately $373.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirai has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirai coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirai alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00643165 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008312 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000292 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00001103 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000628 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Mirai Profile

Mirai (CRYPTO:MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks . Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.