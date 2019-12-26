Mincoin (MNC) Price Tops $0.0138

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Mincoin has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mincoin has a total market cap of $84,245.00 and $1,608.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mincoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mincoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00557755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011532 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009020 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000495 BTC.

About Mincoin

Mincoin (MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 6,106,573 coins. Mincoin’s official message board is www.mincoinforum.com . Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mincoin is www.mincoin.us . The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mincoin

Mincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.