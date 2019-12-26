Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.32. Mesa Air Group posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Mesa Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MESA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 3,806.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. 69.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MESA traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,530. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $308.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.67.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

