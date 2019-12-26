Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,824,343 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,918% from the previous session’s volume of 36,357 shares.The stock last traded at $2.15 and had previously closed at $1.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MREO shares. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.