Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MELI. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $670.00 target price (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $713.00 price objective on Mercadolibre and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mercadolibre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $654.13.

MELI opened at $594.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $561.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $585.52. Mercadolibre has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $698.98. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -725.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($2.97). The business had revenue of $603.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.23 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercadolibre will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 912.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

