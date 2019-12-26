MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,372.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.17 or 0.01765616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.69 or 0.02600081 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00559958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011291 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00622826 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00061861 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022516 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00382683 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

