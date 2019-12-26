MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $83.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MAXIMUS’ business process management expertise and the ability to deliver cost effective, efficient and high-scale solutions position it as a lucrative partner to governments. Long-term contracts provide it predictable recurring revenue streams. The company is also focused on expanding foothold in clinical services as well as long-term services and supports. MAXIMUS’ financial flexibility enables it to pursue business investment and strategic buyout opportunities and reward shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. Despite such positives, the company’s top line and margins continue to remain under pressure due to lower case load volumes on welfare-to-work contracts. Global presence exposes it to foreign currency exchange rate risks. Due to these negatives, shares of MAXIMUS have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Separately, ValuEngine raised MAXIMUS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $74.12 on Monday. MAXIMUS has a 52-week low of $62.14 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day moving average is $75.45.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $754.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.40 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from MAXIMUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In other news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $77,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $502,985.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,871 shares of company stock worth $2,830,978 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in MAXIMUS during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 6.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,805 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the third quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 188.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in MAXIMUS by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 196,982 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

