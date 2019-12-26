Matrix AI Network (MAN) Price Hits $0.0312 on Top Exchanges

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $6.17 million and $405,866.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0312 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, CoinEgg and Kucoin.

About Matrix AI Network

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 630,786,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,638,541 tokens. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HADAX, DDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io, Ethfinex, IDEX, CoinEgg and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

