MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $2.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MNKD has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised MannKind from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded MannKind from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. MannKind has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $276.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.32.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MannKind by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

