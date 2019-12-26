Magi (XMG) Hits Market Cap of $221,213.00

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Magi has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Magi coin can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Magi has a market cap of $221,213.00 and $1.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Magi

Magi (CRYPTO:XMG) is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. It launched on August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 9,332,628 coins. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magi is coinmagi.org.

Magi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

