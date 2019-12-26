Loopring Reaches Market Cap of $20.15 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last week, Loopring has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $20.15 million and $1.20 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can now be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, OTCBTC, OKEx and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00182193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.01194455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024758 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119877 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring launched on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,814,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,678,002 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, AirSwap, YoBit, Binance, IDEX, Bitbns, CoinExchange, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDAX, Gate.io, Upbit, OKEx, Bithumb, DragonEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.