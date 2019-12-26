Loki 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8,496.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Loki has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00005385 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Loki has a market cap of $17.57 million and approximately $8,496.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,279.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.58 or 0.01752959 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.32 or 0.02610943 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00558883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011518 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00623895 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00061957 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022679 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00383410 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 44,857,077 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

