Lition Market Capitalization Reaches $519,710.00 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded up 23% against the US dollar. One Lition token can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Dcoin and Bibox. Lition has a market cap of $519,710.00 and $110,588.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,336.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.25 or 0.01762578 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.26 or 0.02607859 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00561489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011416 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00623622 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00062492 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00022877 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00384201 BTC.

About Lition

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit, ProBit Exchange, Dcoin and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.