Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Hits $0.0145

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $38,313.00 and $68.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,983.66 or 2.33563967 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000455 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00020465 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,635,385 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

