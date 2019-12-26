Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $4.30 million and $75,802.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.41 or 0.02549320 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000125 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000364 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 656,288,832 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Exrates, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Mercatox, CryptoBridge, Braziliex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

