Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Sells $298,290.20 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $298,290.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $10,775,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LII opened at $243.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.91 and a 200 day moving average of $256.21. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.34 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 199.10% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,432,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Lennox International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

LII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lennox International from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

