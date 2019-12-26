Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Get Leidos alerts:

NYSE LDOS opened at $98.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.49. Leidos has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day moving average is $84.89.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.