Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) were up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.20, approximately 2,677 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.8346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.32%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

