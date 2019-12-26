Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,074. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.06 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 13,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $261,438.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,237.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 71,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,382,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,671. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCL Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.6% in the third quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 87,880 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 207,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 103,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.