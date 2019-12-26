Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.59

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSGOF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.32.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

