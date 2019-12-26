Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $416.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will post sales of $416.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $427.90 million. Koppers posted sales of $425.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.27. Koppers had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on KOP. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

In other news, insider Steven R. Lacy sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $239,816.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Koppers by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Koppers by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Koppers during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Koppers by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KOP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 70,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,619. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.