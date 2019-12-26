Komodo Price Tops $0.53 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Komodo has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00007403 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bitbns and Bittrex. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $62.78 million and $1.67 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00385162 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00070950 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00086617 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000462 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002463 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 117,559,320 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Binance, Upbit, BarterDEX, Bitbns, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.