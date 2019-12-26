Kingswood (LON:KWG) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Kingswood (LON:KWG) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Kingswood stock opened at GBX 20.70 ($0.27) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 million and a P/E ratio of -5.75. Kingswood has a 52 week low of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.49.

About Kingswood

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom. The company provides advisory and discretionary investment management, family office, regular savings, individual and family protection, tax and estate planning, and treasury management services.

