Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.88.
KALA stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.22. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.94.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 13,271 shares during the period. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.
