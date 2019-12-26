Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.88.

KALA stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.22. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 13,271 shares during the period. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

