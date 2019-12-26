Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
JGHAF opened at $22.23 on Monday. Jungheinrich has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58.
About Jungheinrich
