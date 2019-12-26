Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JUN3. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jungheinrich has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.50 ($28.49).

ETR:JUN3 opened at €21.88 ($25.44) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €23.24 and a 200-day moving average of €22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26. Jungheinrich has a 52 week low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a 52 week high of €32.32 ($37.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

