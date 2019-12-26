Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) Receives $20.93 Average PT from Analysts

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JMIA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the third quarter worth $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JMIA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. 194,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,682. The firm has a market cap of $420.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.37. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

