Joincoin (J) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.00

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded up 104.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Joincoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Joincoin has a total market cap of $12,131.00 and $12.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Joincoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Joincoin

Joincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,360,367 coins. Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team . The official website for Joincoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0

Buying and Selling Joincoin

Joincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

