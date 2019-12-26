John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $22.73. 21,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,100. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $24.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.