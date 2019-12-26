iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.88

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.88 and last traded at $44.87, with a volume of 11797283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.929 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EEM)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

