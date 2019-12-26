iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.88

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.88 and last traded at $44.87, with a volume of 11797283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.57.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.929 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EEM)
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).
