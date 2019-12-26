IOST (IOST) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. IOST has a total market cap of $60.38 million and approximately $18.29 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IOST has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One IOST token can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, OTCBTC, OKEx and WazirX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.40 or 0.06044118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029775 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001919 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024115 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Ethfinex, Coineal, IDEX, BitMax, Kucoin, DDEX, HitBTC, CoinBene, DigiFinex, Hotbit, Koinex, Huobi, WazirX, Livecoin, OKEx, GOPAX, Bitkub, OTCBTC, Binance, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BitMart, Upbit, Cobinhood, BigONE, CoinZest, Bithumb, Bitrue, Kyber Network, ABCC, Vebitcoin, IDAX and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

