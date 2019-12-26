ION Reaches Market Capitalization of $515,265.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0420 or 0.00000575 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. In the last seven days, ION has traded up 3% against the dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $515,265.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007207 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008436 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,153,809 coins and its circulating supply is 12,253,809 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is ion.community . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

ION Coin Trading

ION can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

