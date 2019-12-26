Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 price target on Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of ISTR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.24. 4,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,146. The company has a market capitalization of $240.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97. Investar has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $26.46.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Investar had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Investar will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Investar during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Investar by 22.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Investar by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the third quarter worth $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

