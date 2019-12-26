Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.59

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.59 and last traded at $53.59, with a volume of 2143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.95.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.78.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0053 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)
Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).
