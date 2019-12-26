Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.59

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.59 and last traded at $53.59, with a volume of 2143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.78.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0053 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 2,243.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.