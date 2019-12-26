Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.54.

IIP.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, October 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.15 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of TSE:IIP.UN remained flat at $C$15.65 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 247,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,961. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.06 and a 1 year high of C$16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.36.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

