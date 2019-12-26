Intermolecular Inc (NASDAQ:IMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intermolecular Inc (NASDAQ:IMI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMI. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Intermolecular during the second quarter worth $2,421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intermolecular by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 96,689 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intermolecular during the 2nd quarter worth $1,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intermolecular by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 854,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 505,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intermolecular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMI remained flat at $$1.20 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. Intermolecular has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.25.

Intermolecular, Inc engages in the development of advanced materials using high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company's HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods.

