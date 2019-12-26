Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Insteel Industries an industry rank of 252 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IIIN shares. Sidoti increased their target price on Insteel Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Insteel Industries by 49.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $852,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIIN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,060. Insteel Industries has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $423.54 million, a P/E ratio of 84.58 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

