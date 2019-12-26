Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Trading 25% Higher

Inspirit Energy Holdings PLC (LON:INSP) shares traded up 25% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), 129,825,690 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 5,265% from the average session volume of 2,420,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Inspirit Energy Company Profile (LON:INSP)

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc develops and commercializes a micro combined heat and power (mCHP) boilers for the commercial and residential markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The mCHP boiler is powered by natural gas and designed to produce hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

