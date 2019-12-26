Insider Selling: MJ Gleeson PLC (LON:GLE) Insider Sells £125,807.22 in Stock

MJ Gleeson PLC (LON:GLE) insider Stefan Allanson sold 13,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 939 ($12.35), for a total transaction of £125,807.22 ($165,492.27).

Stefan Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

On Monday, November 11th, Stefan Allanson sold 34,663 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.52), for a total transaction of £277,304 ($364,777.69).

GLE stock opened at GBX 946 ($12.44) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 836.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 816.01. MJ Gleeson PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 608 ($8.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 950 ($12.50). The firm has a market capitalization of $523.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLE shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 745 ($9.80) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.