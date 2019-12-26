Insider Buying: Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) President Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) President James C. Baker purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $537,500.00.
KMF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.75. 276,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,029. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $12.36.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.
Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Company Profile
Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.
