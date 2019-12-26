Insider Buying: Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) President Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) President James C. Baker purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $537,500.00.

KMF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.75. 276,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,029. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $12.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 1.7% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,454,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after buying an additional 23,976 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 844,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after buying an additional 46,196 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 506,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 87,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at $844,000.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

