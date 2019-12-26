Insider Buying: Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CEO Buys $15,000.23 in Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 509 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.47 per share, with a total value of $15,000.23. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,858.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $30.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $159.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 141.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.