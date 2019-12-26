Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.06 and last traded at $27.90, approximately 317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 43,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at about $1,263,000.

