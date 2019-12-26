Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Imax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $60,158.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imax during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Imax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Imax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Imax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Imax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Imax stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,421. Imax has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Imax had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Imax will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

